Little Village arch gains landmark status

Some might say the Little Village arch on 26th Street on the Southwest Side has been a landmark for decades.

But now, after a thorough vetting process — it's official.

The Commission on Chicago Landmarks made the announcement Thursday.

The Little Village Arch, a symbol of the community for more than 30 years, is worthy of landmark designation.

The Arch provides a gateway to 26th street, where so many community celebrations take place.

Alderman George Cardenas said the arch is a point of pride for those who live here.

The two-story terra cotta structure designed by Adrian Lozano becomes the first structure by an architect of Mexican descent to gain landmark status.