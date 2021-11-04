Expand / Collapse search

Little Village arch gains landmark status

Little Village
Little Village arch gets landmark status

CHICAGO - Some might say the Little Village arch on 26th Street on the Southwest Side has been a landmark for decades. 

But now, after a thorough vetting process —  it's official. 

The Commission on Chicago Landmarks made the announcement Thursday.

The Little Village Arch, a symbol of the community for more than 30 years, is worthy of landmark designation. 

The Arch provides a gateway to 26th street, where so many community celebrations take place. 

Alderman George Cardenas said the arch is a point of pride for those who live here.

The two-story terra cotta structure designed by Adrian Lozano becomes the first structure by an architect of Mexican descent to gain landmark status. 