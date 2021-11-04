Little Village arch gains landmark status
CHICAGO - Some might say the Little Village arch on 26th Street on the Southwest Side has been a landmark for decades.
But now, after a thorough vetting process — it's official.
The Commission on Chicago Landmarks made the announcement Thursday.
The Little Village Arch, a symbol of the community for more than 30 years, is worthy of landmark designation.
The Arch provides a gateway to 26th street, where so many community celebrations take place.
Alderman George Cardenas said the arch is a point of pride for those who live here.
The two-story terra cotta structure designed by Adrian Lozano becomes the first structure by an architect of Mexican descent to gain landmark status.