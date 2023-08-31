Boy, 17, charged in Little Village armed robbery sprees

A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with a series of armed robberies across the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue, according to police.

He was identified as being part of a group who robbed at least eight people at gunpoint over a span of two days last June.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

June 17

A 40-year-old man at 5 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Troy Street

A 19-year-old and 52-year-old man at 5:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of South St. Louis Avenue

A 34-year-old man between 5-6 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Lawndale Avenue

June 24

A 43-year-old man at 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue

A 59-year-old at 6:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Avers Avenue

A 20-year-old man at 6:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Avers Avenue

A 67-year-old man at 6:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West 26th Street

The teen was charged with six counts of armed robbery, one count of armed robbery discharging a firearm and one count of attempted armed robbery.