2 teens charged with robbing 14-year-old at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A pair of teenage boys were arrested after they robbed a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in Little Village on Friday, Chicago police say.
The victim was in the 2600 block of S. Hamlin Avenue when he was robbed by a 15 and 16-year-old boy.
Officers arrested the pair at 2:31 p.m. – just moments after the robbery.
They were both charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
Their detention hearing was scheduled to take place in juvenile court on Saturday.