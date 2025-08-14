Little Village 'Beloved Community Bash' hits home run for unity and summer fun

The Brief Little Village residents gathered at La Villita Park for the "Beloved Community Bash," featuring food, kids’ activities, and the neighborhood’s long-running summer softball league. The event, hosted by New Life Centers with city partners, included appearances by Mayor Brandon Johnson and other leaders offering resources and celebrating community connection. Organizers highlighted the league’s role in violence prevention and community pride, noting its recognition as a global finalist for Beyond Sports’ "Most Courageous Use of Sport Award."



Little Village residents came together Thursday for an evening of food, fun, and friendly competition!

The 'Beloved Community Bash' hosted by New Life Centers was an opportunity to celebrate summer — and community connection.

What we know:

Held in La Villita Park, the community celebration was spearheaded by New Life Centers, in partnership with the City of Chicago and the Office of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other elected leaders were on site to meet with families and provide them with critical resources.

Plus, you can't forget the food. Tacos were on the menu!

Kids activities kept the little one occupied while teens and adults took part in the popular Little Village Summer Softball League, an eight-week violence intervention program.

"We're really here to say, 'hey, when we come together, we can do anything.' And we really feel that tonight being together is a picture of the beauty of la Villita, a picture of the beauty of Chicago," said Pastor Matt DeMateo, executive director, New Life Centers.

"Nights like tonight is an example and a reminder of what it takes for us to continue to build the safest and most affordable big city in America," shared Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"I especially am grateful to all of the community violence interruption workers and volunteers that make peace happen in this community," added Rep. Jesús Chuy García, (D) 4th District.

Thursday's event was centered around 16-inch softball. After all, it's what has brought community members together in La Villita Park every week this summer.

The softball league has been a neighborhood staple for years and was even a global finalist for Beyond Sports' 'Most Courageous Use of Sport Award,' which recognizes organizations that use athletics to unite communities and overcome adversity.

"Honestly, it's been a great experience. I started back when I was in high school," said Thomas Rosas, who lives in Little Village. "I'm glad that we're able to do this every week during the summer, this really helps the community a lot and to see all of these amazing people come out here, so it's really a blessing."

Rosas has been playing in the league for eight summers!

"I think oftentimes people hear about Little Village in the news and it's always something negative, it isn't necessarily something positive but we as community residents, because I'm a Little Village resident, I'm very proud of it, this is what we get to see," said State Sen. Celina Villanueva, (D) 12th District.

What's next:

On Friday, August 15, New Life Centers will host a Back to School Bash on the Turf Field at Farragut High School, located at 2345 S. Christiana Ave., from 12 to 4 p.m.