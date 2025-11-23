2 weeks after Little Village shooting at Border Patrol agents, no charges yet, feds say

The Brief No one has been charged in the Nov. 8 shooting at Border Patrol agents in Little Village, authorities said. That's even though DHS said a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Separately, Hector Gomez was arrested nearby the same day and charged with illegal gun possession, but not with a shooting.



Two weeks after Border Patrol agents were allegedly shot at in Chicago’s Little Village, and despite a suspect being taken into custody, no charges have been filed in the shooting, according to federal authorities.

What we know:

The shooting at federal agents on Nov. 8 in the historically Mexican American neighborhood was part of a chaotic day in which multiple people were arrested, agents faced large, angry crowds, and Chicago police were called in to help manage the scene.

Federal authorities said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. No one was hit by gunfire during the ordeal.

Two days later, on Nov. 10, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed a person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities did not identify the suspect or announce specific charges.

Then, late last week, federal authorities announced that Hector Gomez was charged with unlawful possession of a gun by an "alien," after being arrested on Nov. 8 near where the shooting happened.

In a statement, Christopher Amon, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division, said:

"Hector Gomez, who was located in the area of the November 8th shooting in Little Village near U.S. Border Patrol, has been federally charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(5). ATF and FBI take violence against law enforcement very seriously and remain committed to working together to follow the facts wherever they lead in this ongoing investigation."

While the statement mentioned the shooting, Gomez was only charged with illegal gun possession by an "alien," according to a federal complaint. The shooting was not even mentioned in the court document.

A spokesperson with the ATF Chicago Field Division said the shooting was still under investigation.

The day after the shooting, DHS said the gunfire came from a male driving a black Jeep Wrangler. On Nov. 10, a DHS spokesperson said a "criminal illegal alien from Mexico" was arrested in connection with the shooting. They added the suspect had previous convictions for unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, felony possession of a weapon and illegal entry.

Gomez was detained on Nov. 8 after a report of a man with a gun in the 3100 block of W. 26th Street in Little Village, about a mile away from where the alleged shooting happened. He allegedly pointed a gun at someone.

Gomez is in the U.S. illegally and is originally from Mexico, according to federal court documents.

He was found in a black Jeep Wrangler with the 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his lap, according to court documents. Police then arrested him, and he was formally charged in federal court days later.

Hector Gomez is seen during his arrest in Little Village on Nov. 8 for illegal gun possession. (Court records)

Gomez acknowledged he was previously convicted of possession of a firearm after pleading guilty and was imprisoned for six months, according to court documents. He was also arrested back in 2023 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle by Chicago police and was convicted earlier this year.

Federal authorities also said Gomez had been removed from the U.S. by DHS multiple times since 2008.

Still, Gomez was only charged with unlawful possession related to Nov. 8. It’s unclear if Gomez will face additional charges.

DHS has failed to respond to multiple inquires about if any charges had been filed in connection with the shooting.

What's next:

Gomez is scheduled to next appear in court to be arraigned on Dec. 10.