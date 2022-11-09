Little Village residents call on Chicago police to solve more murders

People living in the Little Village neighborhood are calling out the Chicago Police Department, saying too many crimes are going unsolved.

At a news conference Wednesday, community members said the murders of their loved ones are still unsolved after more than 10 years.

They also called for reform measures in the police department

"[Residents are] fighting to have a dialogue and a conversation with the homicide department," one protester said. "Yet, the homicide department keeps ignoring them. [Police] have not had a relationship with them because they don't even have community liaison in this homicide district and that is their issue."

Organizers said if CPD is struggling, they should ask for help from other government agencies to protect the public.

A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death last weekend in Southwest Side neighborhood.