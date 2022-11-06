15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village.

Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street.

The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say someone fired from a black SUV which fled the scene.

Police are searching for the offenders. Area Four detectives are investigating.