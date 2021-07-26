Little Village community members protest poor air quality from botched demolition

Little Village community members gathered near the site of a botched plant demolition protesting the company on Monday.

They say the City of Chicago is giving Hilco millions of dollars in subsidies to convert the site into a massive warehouse.



Aside from the botched demolition that left the community covered in dust, demonstrators say too many trucks are polluting the neighborhood streets.

Protestors say they counted and on 31st Street and Pulaski Road, there's normally a big truck that drives by every minute from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



"This has been an issue for years and has contributed significantly to the poor air quality in these communities, which is among the worst in the state," an unnamed protestor said.

"It would seem that the city protects foreign investors and rich companies over its own community," another protester said.

Representatives for Hilco and the City of Chicago did not immediately return FOX 32 Chicago’s requests for comment.