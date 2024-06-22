Little Village deadly shooting: ShotSpotter alerts Chicago police to victim

A ShotSpotter alert led Chicago police to the victim of a deadly shooting in the Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of W. 25th Street.

A 49-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

He was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.