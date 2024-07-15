Little Village drive-by shooting leaves 2 wounded, 1 critically

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood.

The men, 25 and 36, were standing near the street around 7:45 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, according to police.

Both victims self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The 36-year-old was shot several times throughout the body and was listed in critical condition. The 25-year-old man was grazed on the neck by gunfire. He was listed in fair condition.

Police said no one was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.