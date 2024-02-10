Little Village drive-by shooting leaves man critical, suspect on the run

A drive-by shooting in Little Village left a man critically injured and Chicago police are still looking for the suspect responsible.

Chicago police were called at 2:23 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of S. Pulaski for shots fired.

A 34-year-old man was near the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing gunshots in his direction.

The man was struck in the chest and taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital. He is in critical condition, police say.

The vehicle got away and the suspect is still on the run. The investigation continues.