Little Village drive-by shooting leaves man in critical, suspect still at large

A drive-by shooting in Little Village left a man hospitalized in critical condition and a suspect on the run.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of S. Pulaski Road.

A 33-year-old man was traveling northbound on Pulaski Road when a black vehicle pulled up next to him with four people inside, according to Chicago police.

One of the four people pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at the man, striking him once in the shoulder, CPD says.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.