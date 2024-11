A man was shot several times Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was standing outside around 10:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone in a black sedan started shooting.

The victim was shot twice in the arm and once in the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.