Man, 89, among 3 injured in Little Village fire

Three people were injured in a fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a two-story building at 3514 W. Cermak Road, according to fire officials.

Firefighters rescued an 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman from the building, officials said. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital and the woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both listed in critical condition.

A 12-year-old boy was able to escape the building on his own. He was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was in good condition, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.