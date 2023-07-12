Little Village man charged with armed carjacking

A man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

Nicolas Ramirez, 20, was arrested roughly an hour after he and others stole a vehicle from a 57-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 25000 block of South Springfield Ave, according to police.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Ramirez lives roughly a mile away from where the carjacking took place, in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday

No further information was immediately available.