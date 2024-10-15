Man, 30, fatally shot while entering Little Village restaurant

The Brief A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while entering a restaurant in Little Village on Monday night, and a 27-year-old employee was also injured by gunfire. Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.



A man was shot and killed while walking into a restaurant Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 30-year-old was entering the restaurant around 11:35 p.m. when to people shot him several times in the head in the 4100 block of West 26th Street, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

Gunfire also went through the glass of the restaurant and struck a 27-year-old employee in the buttocks. She was treated by paramedics and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.



