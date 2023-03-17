Little Village woman missing for months found dead

article

A woman who had been reported missing for months was found dead Wednesday morning in Little Village.

Rosa Chacon, 21, was found dead around 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 24th Place, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Chacon was reported missing on Jan. 18 in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue. Her body was found roughly 2 miles away from where she was last seen.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of her death are still pending.

Chacon's aunt wrote in a Facebook post that her niece may have been a victim of a kidnapping.

A death investigation has been launched by Chicago police.