Police seek man who sexually abused woman in Little Village

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Images from Chicago police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who sexually abused a woman last week in the Little Village neighborhood.

A man in his early 20s approached a woman who was walking around 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Rockwell Street. He grabbed the victim's hand and sexually abused her, according to police.

The suspect has black hair and was last seen wearing a black top with while letters on the sleeve and black pants.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.