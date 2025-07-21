Little Village shooting leaves 34-year-old critically wounded

The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times late Sunday night in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and no arrests have been made.



A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers found a 34-year-old man with several gunshot wounds throughout the body around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Whipple Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about how the shooting unfolded. This story is developing. Check back for updates.