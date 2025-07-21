Little Village shooting leaves 34-year-old critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers found a 34-year-old man with several gunshot wounds throughout the body around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Whipple Street, according to police.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
No details have been given about how the shooting unfolded. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.