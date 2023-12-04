Little Village shooting leaves 23-year-old dead

A man was shot and killed wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when gunfire broke out in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue, according to CPD. Police found him suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the leg.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.