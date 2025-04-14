Little Village shooting: Woman critically wounded after street fight, police say

The Brief A woman was critically injured in a shooting Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. Police say the shooting followed a physical altercation on the street. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.



A 39-year-old woman was critically wounded Monday night in a shooting that followed a street fight in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 25th Place.

Police said the woman was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown person when the individual pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The woman was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter or said what sparked the altercation.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.