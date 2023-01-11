Little Village street vendors demand city protect them while they're working

Street vendors in Little Village are demanding that the city help protect them while they are working.

The Little Village Community Council is advocating on the street vendors' behalf.

They met with District 10 Police Wednesday and shared ideas for a safety plan.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The council said they know of 19 times a street vendor was robbed or assaulted since November, and have police reports to back it up.

However, they say there are many others that have gone unreported.

"These vendors — they're working for their livelihood and these criminals are playing with their livelihood as if it was a game," said Kristian Armendariz, Youth Organizer with the Little Village City Council.

The group has a call scheduled with the mayor's office on this topic next week.