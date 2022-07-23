Live updates: More storms on the way after Saturday morning starts with thunderstorm, tornado warnings
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Severe weather is anticipated for the Chicagoland area Saturday.
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Will and Cook counties early Saturday.
There was a rotation reported near the town of Manhattan in Will County around 6 a.m.
The rotation which prompted the warning weakened around 6:20 a.m., and moved into southern Will County.
Gusty winds began moving through the town of Peotone around 6:25 a.m.
Parts of Lake County saw severe flooding overnight.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 6:20 a.m. for parts of northwest Indiana, including Gary, Hammond and Merrillville. That is set to expire at 7:15 a.m.
At 6:30 a.m., the tornado threat eased. There are still 60+ mile per hour winds moving through parts of Illinois along Interstate 57 and into northwest Indiana.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Ottawa, Peru and Oglesby around 6:45 a.m., and is anticipated to be in effect until 7:30 a.m.
Hail and heavy winds are anticipated for Dixon, Franklin Grove and Ashton, Illinois until about 8:30 a.m.
Kankakee can see winds of up to 50 miles per hour and hail until about 8:45 a.m.
The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in south Naperville Saturday morning. Snapped trees and minor roof damage reported.
Strong storms were moving eastward into northwest Indiana at about 8:40 a.m. The storms are producing heavy rainful, which could result in flash flooding through 10 a.m.