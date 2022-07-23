Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:56 PM CDT until SUN 8:03 AM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:13 AM CDT until SUN 5:15 PM CDT, Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:23 AM CDT until SAT 11:30 AM CDT, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:43 AM CDT until SAT 9:45 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Watch
from SAT 2:52 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:30 AM CDT, Kankakee County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:45 AM CDT, DeKalb County, Kane County, Kendall County

Live updates: More storms on the way after Saturday morning starts with thunderstorm, tornado warnings

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:25AM
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Severe weather is anticipated for the Chicagoland area Saturday.

FOX 32 will continue to monitor and provide viewers with the most up-to-date information.

Follow below for the latest weather forecast.

LIVE UPDATES:

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Will and Cook counties early Saturday.

There was a rotation reported near the town of Manhattan in Will County around 6 a.m.

The rotation which prompted the warning weakened around 6:20 a.m., and  moved into southern Will County. 

Gusty winds began moving through the town of Peotone around 6:25 a.m.

Parts of Lake County saw severe flooding overnight.

Storms cause major flooding in Lake County

Cars were getting stuck on flooded roads Saturday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 6:20 a.m. for parts of northwest Indiana, including Gary, Hammond and Merrillville. That is set to expire at 7:15 a.m.

At 6:30 a.m., the tornado threat eased. There are still 60+ mile per hour winds moving through parts of Illinois along Interstate 57 and into northwest Indiana.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Ottawa, Peru and Oglesby around 6:45 a.m., and is anticipated to be in effect until 7:30 a.m.

Hail and heavy winds are anticipated for Dixon, Franklin Grove and Ashton, Illinois until about 8:30 a.m.

Kankakee can see winds of up to 50 miles per hour and hail until about 8:45 a.m.

The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in south Naperville Saturday morning. Snapped trees and minor roof damage reported.

Strong storms were moving eastward into northwest Indiana at about 8:40 a.m. The storms are producing heavy rainful, which could result in flash flooding through 10 a.m. 