Live updates: More storms on the way after Saturday morning starts with thunderstorm, tornado warnings

Severe weather is anticipated for the Chicagoland area Saturday.

FOX 32 will continue to monitor and provide viewers with the most up-to-date information.

Follow below for the latest weather forecast.

LIVE UPDATES:

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Will and Cook counties early Saturday.

There was a rotation reported near the town of Manhattan in Will County around 6 a.m.

The rotation which prompted the warning weakened around 6:20 a.m., and moved into southern Will County.

Gusty winds began moving through the town of Peotone around 6:25 a.m.

Parts of Lake County saw severe flooding overnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 6:20 a.m. for parts of northwest Indiana, including Gary, Hammond and Merrillville. That is set to expire at 7:15 a.m.

At 6:30 a.m., the tornado threat eased. There are still 60+ mile per hour winds moving through parts of Illinois along Interstate 57 and into northwest Indiana.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Ottawa, Peru and Oglesby around 6:45 a.m., and is anticipated to be in effect until 7:30 a.m.

Hail and heavy winds are anticipated for Dixon, Franklin Grove and Ashton, Illinois until about 8:30 a.m.

Kankakee can see winds of up to 50 miles per hour and hail until about 8:45 a.m.

The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in south Naperville Saturday morning. Snapped trees and minor roof damage reported.

Strong storms were moving eastward into northwest Indiana at about 8:40 a.m. The storms are producing heavy rainful, which could result in flash flooding through 10 a.m.