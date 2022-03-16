Local brother, sister duo sending hundreds of bulletproof vests to Ukraine

To date, 200 vests have been sent through Poland to Ukraine, and another 400 are on the way.

Police agencies from all over Illinois and beyond have stepped up.

It started with Jennifer Doloski.

She adopted boys from Ukraine in 2012 and 2016.

Doloski started working with the facilitation team for Hand of Help and Adoption — that’s how she created a bond with the people of Ukraine.

"Two of the people helping people with the adoption process are now fighting for Ukraine," said Doloski.

That's when Doloski called her brother, Steven Vaccaro, a retired Mokena police chief.

He contacted the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

The organization put out a flier asking for help.

From there, calls came from police agencies in the state and across the country.

"The response has been unbelievable, Jennifer has had calls from Georgia and outside of Detroit," said Vaccaro.

Free shipping has been provided by helpheroesofukraine.com.

For agencies outside of Illinois, the sister and brother duo have been using Doloski’s FedEx account.

It costs $400 to send one vest.

Reece's Rainbow, a non-profit, is collecting funds to help off-set that cost.

To donate, visit https://reecesrainbow.org/158418/jennifers-fundraiser