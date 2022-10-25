Local leaders break ground on Forest Hill Flyover project

Groundbreaking was held Monday for a new project in Forest Hill that plans to free up a lot of traffic.

The Forest Hill Flyover is a $380 million project designed to essentially untangle multiple rail lines that cut through the South Side.

The CSX railyard at 75th Street and Western Avenue has become a major chokepoint for several of the large commercial railroads and Metra as they travel through the area.

The congestion really impacts people driving on 71st Street where there's a rail crossing that is sometimes blocked as long as a half-hour.

The plan is to essentially create a flyover, lifting several of the tracks there above the other intersecting tracks, also lowering the grade level of 71st Street that will create a have to stop.

"We are investing in the future," Sen. Dick Durbin said. "We're giving relief to the folks who have waited in line all their life on that train to pass by, and we're also making this a safe and a really meaningful investment in the future of this economy."

Ald. David Moore (17th) said the flyover will also help people who live nearby sleep a little better with a reduction in noise from those intersecting rail lines and trains.

This is one of several areas around the Chicago area that have train crossings at grade level that create backups. There is a master plan, a decade-long plan in place to address some of those other chokepoints as well.