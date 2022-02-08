Local professor says parents need to encourage kids to show respect for adults, even during disagreements
CHICAGO - Parents behaving badly: We see it all the time — especially now in the midst of the highly-charged mask debate playing out across the Chicago area.
Emotions are running high on both sides of the issue, and sometimes parents can get out of control — like at board meetings or at protests.
Some encourage their kids to disregard the rules when they don't match up with their line of thinking.
According to a counselor at Northern Illinois University, that can be a problem.
Professor Suzanne Degges-White emphasized that while it's healthy to stand up for what you believe in, parents need to model behavior that shows respect for those in authority.