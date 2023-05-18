Local Satanists sue city of Chicago, say they've been banned from saying "Hail Satan" at council meetings

Local Satanists are going after the city of Chicago saying their First Amendment rights are being violated.

The group alleges they've been banned from saying, "Hail Satan" at City Council meetings.

The lawsuit says the city violated their rights as a religious group by "excluding disfavored minority faiths" from giving an invocation at the start of meetings.

The group says more than 50 local religious groups have given invocations in front of the City Council since the Satanic Temple Illinois first inquired about giving one in December 2019.