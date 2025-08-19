Lightning strike likely sparked fire that damaged Illinois home: officials

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo from the Lockport Fire Protection District)

The Brief A lightning strike set off a fire that tore through the roof of a Lockport home Monday night. The residents escaped safely, but the house was left uninhabitable, with the Red Cross providing assistance. Multiple area fire departments helped battle the blaze, and no injuries were reported.



A lightning strike reportedly sparked a fire that destroyed the roof of a Lockport home Monday evening, forcing residents to evacuate but leaving no one injured, officials said.

What we know:

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded around 6:57 p.m. to the 16300 block of West Caraway Court, where crews found flames in the attic of a two-story single-family home.

Firefighters shifted to defensive operations after the roof became fully engulfed, according to the district.

The occupants escaped safely, but the home was left uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The blaze was elevated to a full still alarm, bringing support from departments in East Joliet, Homer, Lemont, New Lenox, Northwest Homer, Orland Park, Plainfield and Romeoville.

Investigators said the fire appears to have been caused by a lightning strike during storms on Monday.