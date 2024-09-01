Lockport mom's garage fire destroys precious memories and car

The Brief A lightning-induced garage fire in Lockport destroyed a lifetime of cherished memories and essential belongings, including Christine Austin’s car, which she relied on for work. The garage housed treasured items like Christmas decorations passed down through generations, as well as gardening supplies that reflected Christine’s love for tending to her "green paradise" of a backyard. Christine Austin's daughter, Maria, is reaching out to the community for support through a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to help her mother rebuild after the devastating fire.



A Lockport garage fire sparked by lightning has left a hardworking mom with more than just a burned-out storage space.

It wiped out a lifetime of memories and her only way to get to work.

Now, Maria Austin is hoping neighbors will step in to help her mother, Christine Austin, as she works to rebuild.

"My mom actually didn't find out until a neighbor called her. She was sleeping," said Maria.

The garage served as more than a storage space. It was a treasure trove filled with generations of memories.

"You know, all of the little holiday memories that we have, we'll always have the memories. And we're grateful for that. And to see them all go is just devastating," said Maria.

Christine stored away Christmas decorations that were passed down from her mother.

"There was a lot of Christmas decorations and fall decorations, Easter decorations. She's so funny. She would have, you know, she loves, like, little knickknacks. And so all of our, tables, she had tablecloths for everything," said Maria. "Snowmen and angels everywhere. And especially around the holidays."

There was also a lot of gardening equipment — something she cherished from growing up on a farm.

"So, she definitely has the green thumb, but all of those gardening supplies and little gardening decor was all ruined as well. You go into her backyard and it's just like a green paradise," said Maria.

Christine is a local waitress in the south suburbs. She raised two daughters as a single mom.

Her car, which was one note away from being paid off, was also destroyed in the fire.

Her daughter said that was how she got to and from work.

"We got the quote from the car insurance. It'll cover a fraction, but not the whole cost of the car. And so we're still waiting to hear back about the infrastructure," said Maria.

Maria said she hopes people will help her mom as she works to rise from the ashes.

"She is just incredible, and she continues to work hard," said Maria.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.