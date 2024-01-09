Lockport Township High School student sexually assaulted by another student: lawsuit

A lawsuit was filed against Lockport Township High School District 205 on behalf of a student who said she was sexually assaulted in 2022.

In addition to the district, the lawsuit names District 205 Superintendent Dr. Robert McBridge, Jr. and Assistant Superintendent Anthony Cudari as defendants.

On Dec. 9, 2022, the Lockport boys' basketball teams were playing at Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, and both Jane Doe, who was 14 years old at the time, and her alleged assailant traveled to the school by a bus provided by District 205.

After the JV game concluded and the varsity game was in progress, the lawsuit states that Jane Doe and her alleged assailant left the gym without the supervision of District 205.

The two then walked by themselves throughout the high school and eventually Jane Doe's alleged assailant "coerced Jane Doe into an empty stairwell and began fondling her breast and genitals," the lawsuit says.

Jane Doe resisted, at which time, the lawsuit says, her assailant raped her. Jane Doe said she did not consent to the sexual activity.

While being assaulted, the lawsuit states that Jane Doe cried out for help but was repeatedly told to "shut the f*** up." Her alleged assailant only stopped after hearing the footsteps of an Andrew employee who was in a nearby hallway.

After observing the alleged assailant pulling up his pants, the Andrew employee called school security, who responded to the scene.

The lawsuit alleges that no District 205 employee realized Jane Doe or her alleged assailant had left the gymnasium until learning of the incident from Andrew's school security.

Jane Doe's alleged assailant was taken into custody by law enforcement after the incident.

The lawsuit states that McBride, Cundari and other District 205 officials knew that the alleged assailant had an extensive history of sexual assault allegations, but no steps were taken to prevent the assailant from committing another sexual assault.

The complaint is seeking damages for physical and emotional damage suffered by Jane Doe.

"The damages suffered by Doe are the most unimaginable, life-altering damages that can occur to a young girl. The emotional scarring will never heal. Students should be safe during school activities. Parents should have the peace of mind that their children will remain safe when they are at school or participating in school-sanctioned events," said GWC Injury Lawyers lead counsel, Timothy J. Keiser. "Unfortunately, Doe and her family have had their peace of mind and sense of safety stripped away and trampled upon by the District’s conscious disregard for the health, safety and well-being of this young girl. The allegations of the Complaint suggest that given the District’s advanced knowledge of the assailant’s history, the District is the only party involved that was not shocked that this sexual assault occurred. Doe seeks and deserves justice from the District, given its knowledge of the assailant’s propensities, as well as its responsibility to prevent such a heinous act from ever occurring at a school event."

Lockport Township High School District 205 told FOX 32 Chicago that it does not comment on matters of litigation.