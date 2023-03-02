Lockport Township High School teacher receives award for being best driver's ed instructor in Illinois

The Illinois "Teacher of the Year Award for Driver Education" has been announced, and the honor is bestowed upon Donald McKillip of Lockport Township High School.

McKillip was chosen from a select group of talented driver education teachers across the state.

Officials say McKillip received the award because of his leadership and abilities in teaching teens to drive and motivating them to be safe on the road.

McKillip has been a member of the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association for 10 years. The organization was established in 1952.

McKillip completed his M.S. degree in Physical Education in 2008 and his endorsement in Driver Education in 2006 — both at Chicago State University. He plans to become the president of the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association in May 2023.

"Don is an outstanding driver and traffic safety educator. Don has created a driver education environment where students enjoy and want to learn. He has incorporated lessons that are interactive with the use of technology," according to a press release from Lockport Township High School District 205.

Donald McKillip | Provided

"Don also invites guest speakers to visit the Driver Education classrooms throughout the year for the students to hear different perspectives, knowledge, and show that learning is a collaborative effort … Donald has made significant contributions to school/community safety programming."

McKillip will receive his award at the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association state conference on May 4, 2023, in downstate Effingham.

The organization is made up of high school and college driver education teachers, supervisors, coordinators and safety enthusiasts across Illinois. It has over 700 members and represents over 600 public high schools in the state.