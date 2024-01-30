At least 3 people robbed at gunpoint by same offenders in Logan Square, Austin: 'Give us the cash'

Chicago police are searching for three offenders wanted for robbing at least three victims at gunpoint in Chicago's Logan Square and Austin neighborhoods last Friday.

In each incident, the offenders jumped out of a gray Hyundai SUV, pointed black handguns (which had strobe lights or flashlights attached) at the victims and demanded their personal property, including wallets, firearms, credit cards, cash and phones.

The offenders told the victims to "give us the money" and "give us the cash" during the robberies.

In one of the incidents, the offenders punched a victim on the right side of the face, causing severe injuries, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

2300 block of North Spaulding Avenue on Jan. 26 at 12:15 a.m.

2400 block of North Spaulding Avenue on Jan. 26 at 1:15 a.m.

1300 block of North Monitor Avenue on Jan. 26 at 2 a.m.

The offenders are described as three Black males ranging in age from 16 to 21 years old. They weighed about 130 to 160 pounds and ranged in height from five-foot-nine to six-foot.

They wore black ski masks, black joggers, black jeans, black hoodies and were armed with black handguns that had strobe or flashlights attached.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.