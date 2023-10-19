Liquor stores robbed minutes apart in Logan Square

A pair of liquor stores were held up at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Around 10:50 p.m., two males wearing masks walked into Albany Liquors & Food, 3048 W. Fullerton Ave., and stole cash from the register at gunpoint, according to police.

Less than 10 minutes later, two males wearing masks went inside L'Flamingo Liquors, 3556 W. Fullerton Ave., and took money from two registers. They also stole personal property from two employees at gunpoint, police said.

There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating both robberies.