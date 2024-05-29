Logan Square to be transformed with $27M Milwaukee Avenue makeover

Logan Square will be getting a $27 million makeover through the Milwaukee Avenue Roadway Reconstruction and Streetscape Improvement project.

The Logan Square community was joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) Commissioner Tom Carney, and 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa to celebrate the start of construction Wednesday morning.

The multi-million project will involve reconstructing Milwaukee Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Logan Square and creating new public outdoor spaces while increasing safety for drivers.

"Today, we are celebrating a great milestone for our city and the Logan Square community," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "The Milwaukee Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project is not just about rebuilding a roadway; it is about creating a safer, more inviting space that supports local businesses, enhances pedestrian safety, and celebrates the cultural heritage of this community."

The project should also improve pedestrian access and enhance safety for people walking and biking. New protected off-street bicycle paths will be added around the Square.

A new plaza adjacent to the Logan Square Blue Line Station will be added. The new space will be called La Placita to celebrate Latin American heritage. It will feature seating areas and space for community activities.

Sidewalks will be wider and curbs will be extended to create more space for outdoor dining at local restaurants.

Lastly, the project will add modernized traffic signals to improve flow and safety. There will be new streetlights and parkway trees along the corridor as well.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2026. More information can be found here.