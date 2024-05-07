Thieves crash car into Logan Square smoke shop, steal ATM

A smoke shop in Logan Square was vandalized and robbed Tuesday morning.

Chicago police responded to a smash-and-grab in the 1800 block of North Western Avenue at 5 a.m.

A group of unknown offenders crashed an SUV into the Smoke N Snack located at 1848 N. Western Ave. and stole the ATM from inside the shop.

Police said the offenders fled the scene in the SUV and in a dark-colored sedan that was waiting. They fled in unknown directions.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives continue to investigate.