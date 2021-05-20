Logan Theatre to resume screenings Friday after being closed for over a year

On the eve of their grand reopening, the residents of Logan Square are thrilled that the iconic Logan Theatre is finally reopening.

People walking by shout out to theater employees their excitement that the local neighborhood theatre is gearing up to reopen.

Aside from a brief three-week stint last summer, the theater has been closed since March 2020.

But now, they’re ready to rush back into the movie business and Hollywood returns to the big screen.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton got to go inside for a preview ahead of their big reopening.