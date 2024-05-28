Lollapalooza 2024 Aftershows: Full list of concerts in Chicago

Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, along with dozens of aftershows.

The music festival returns to Grant Park Aug. 1-4, bringing with it headliners SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex and many more. But the fun doesn't end there.

Festival organizers on Tuesday announced dozens of aftershows at participating venues around the city, including Metro, Salt Shed, Empty Bottle, Soundbar, and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. on Lollapalooza.com or through the music venues.

Complete Lollapalooza 2024 Aftershow Schedule:

Tuesday

D4VD at Metro

Wednesday

Sam Barber with Chance Emerson at Bottom Lounge

Blondshell with Rat Tally at Empty Bottle

Kesha at House of Blues

Dadi Freyr with Wolves of Glendale at Lincoln Hall

The Japanese House at Metro

Flo at Outset

Lizzy McAlpine at Park West

BigXthaPlug at Reggies

Labrinth with Riovaz at Salt Shed

Fleshwater with Quannic at Schubas Tavern

Matt Hansen with Abby Holliday at Subterranean

Tyla at Thalia Hall

Chappell Roan at The Vic

Thursday

Ruel with Walter the Producer at Bottom Lounge

Militarie Gun with Illusion of Choice at Cobra Lounge

Megan Moroney with Ian Harrison at House of Blues

Ryan Beatty with Cale Tyson at Lincoln Hall

Gioli & Assia with Fingy at Outset

Qveen Herby at Park West

Malcolm Todd with Charlie Addis DJ at Reggies

Bladee at Salt Shed

Geese at Schubas Tavern

Walker & Royce with Avi Sic and Des Fine at Soundbar

Kevin Abstract with Riovaz at Subterranean

Raye at Thalia Hall

Faye Webster with Benet at The Vic

Friday

Eyedress with Adan Diaz at Bottom Lounge

Saint Levant at Chop Shop

Nico Vega with Finish Ticket at Empty Bottle

Cannons with Goldie Boutillier at House of Blues

Quarters of Change with Ava Maybee at Lincoln Hall

TV Girl with Jordana at Metro

Leisure with Fifteen0eight at Outset

Briston Maroney with Infinity Song at Park West

Dillon Francis X Valentino Khan at Radius

Wisp with Astrobrite at Reggies

Jungle at Salt Shed

Blu Detiger with McKenna Grace at Schubas

Kasbo with Girasole and Crystos at Soundbar

Destroy Boys with Scarlet Demore at Subterranean

Ethel Cain at Thalia Hall

Benson Boone at The Vic

Saturday

Wilderado with Happy Landing at Bottom Lounge

Grentperez with Sundial at Chop Shop

Mersiv with A Hundred Drums and Seth David at Concord

Slow Pulp with Official Claire at Empty Bottle

Tate McRae with Mimi Webb at House of Blues

Treaty Oak Revival with Wyatt Weaver at Joe's Live

Teezo Touchdown at Lincoln Hall

Two Door Cinema Club with Worry Club at Metro

Cults with Bnny at Outset

Waterparks with Nightly at Park West

Hanabie. with We Weren't Invited at Reggies

Briscoe with Sam Nelson at Schubas Tavern

Ahadadream at Soundbar

Medium Build with Tiny Habits at Subterranean

The Last Dinner Party with King Isis at Thalia Hall

Killer Mike with Mother Nature at The Promontory

Vince Staples at The Vic

Sunday

Alison Wonderland (Techno Set) at Cermak Hall

Friko at Lincoln Hall

Hippo Campus with Elizabeth Moen at Metro

Zeds Dead with Jessica Audiffred B2B Nostalgix and Eddie at Radius

Hol! with Yunit., Three Wise Monkeys and Zyn at Soundbar

More details on the aftershows can be found here.