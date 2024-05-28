Lollapalooza 2024 Aftershows: Full list of concerts in Chicago
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, along with dozens of aftershows.
The music festival returns to Grant Park Aug. 1-4, bringing with it headliners SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex and many more. But the fun doesn't end there.
Festival organizers on Tuesday announced dozens of aftershows at participating venues around the city, including Metro, Salt Shed, Empty Bottle, Soundbar, and many more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. on Lollapalooza.com or through the music venues.
Complete Lollapalooza 2024 Aftershow Schedule:
Tuesday
- D4VD at Metro
Wednesday
- Sam Barber with Chance Emerson at Bottom Lounge
- Blondshell with Rat Tally at Empty Bottle
- Kesha at House of Blues
- Dadi Freyr with Wolves of Glendale at Lincoln Hall
- The Japanese House at Metro
- Flo at Outset
- Lizzy McAlpine at Park West
- BigXthaPlug at Reggies
- Labrinth with Riovaz at Salt Shed
- Fleshwater with Quannic at Schubas Tavern
- Matt Hansen with Abby Holliday at Subterranean
- Tyla at Thalia Hall
- Chappell Roan at The Vic
Thursday
- Ruel with Walter the Producer at Bottom Lounge
- Militarie Gun with Illusion of Choice at Cobra Lounge
- Megan Moroney with Ian Harrison at House of Blues
- Ryan Beatty with Cale Tyson at Lincoln Hall
- Gioli & Assia with Fingy at Outset
- Qveen Herby at Park West
- Malcolm Todd with Charlie Addis DJ at Reggies
- Bladee at Salt Shed
- Geese at Schubas Tavern
- Walker & Royce with Avi Sic and Des Fine at Soundbar
- Kevin Abstract with Riovaz at Subterranean
- Raye at Thalia Hall
- Faye Webster with Benet at The Vic
Friday
- Eyedress with Adan Diaz at Bottom Lounge
- Saint Levant at Chop Shop
- Nico Vega with Finish Ticket at Empty Bottle
- Cannons with Goldie Boutillier at House of Blues
- Quarters of Change with Ava Maybee at Lincoln Hall
- TV Girl with Jordana at Metro
- Leisure with Fifteen0eight at Outset
- Briston Maroney with Infinity Song at Park West
- Dillon Francis X Valentino Khan at Radius
- Wisp with Astrobrite at Reggies
- Jungle at Salt Shed
- Blu Detiger with McKenna Grace at Schubas
- Kasbo with Girasole and Crystos at Soundbar
- Destroy Boys with Scarlet Demore at Subterranean
- Ethel Cain at Thalia Hall
- Benson Boone at The Vic
Saturday
- Wilderado with Happy Landing at Bottom Lounge
- Grentperez with Sundial at Chop Shop
- Mersiv with A Hundred Drums and Seth David at Concord
- Slow Pulp with Official Claire at Empty Bottle
- Tate McRae with Mimi Webb at House of Blues
- Treaty Oak Revival with Wyatt Weaver at Joe's Live
- Teezo Touchdown at Lincoln Hall
- Two Door Cinema Club with Worry Club at Metro
- Cults with Bnny at Outset
- Waterparks with Nightly at Park West
- Hanabie. with We Weren't Invited at Reggies
- Briscoe with Sam Nelson at Schubas Tavern
- Ahadadream at Soundbar
- Medium Build with Tiny Habits at Subterranean
- The Last Dinner Party with King Isis at Thalia Hall
- Killer Mike with Mother Nature at The Promontory
- Vince Staples at The Vic
Sunday
- Alison Wonderland (Techno Set) at Cermak Hall
- Friko at Lincoln Hall
- Hippo Campus with Elizabeth Moen at Metro
- Zeds Dead with Jessica Audiffred B2B Nostalgix and Eddie at Radius
- Hol! with Yunit., Three Wise Monkeys and Zyn at Soundbar
More details on the aftershows can be found here.