Lollapalooza 2024: Set times, day-to-day schedule released

Chicago's infamous four-day summer music festival has officially released its day-to-day schedule.

This year's event, set for Aug. 1 - Aug. 4 at Grant Park, is bringing headliners that include SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex and more.

You can see the daily schedules below, from Lollapalooza:

Thursday, Aug. 1

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Thursday, Aug. 1. (Lollapalooza )

Friday, Aug. 2

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Friday, Aug. 2.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Four-day, two-day and single-day Lollapalooza tickets are still available on the festival's website here.

More than 170 acts are scheduled to play across eight stages at this year's event.

