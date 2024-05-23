Lollapalooza 2024: Set times, day-to-day schedule released
CHICAGO - Chicago's infamous four-day summer music festival has officially released its day-to-day schedule.
This year's event, set for Aug. 1 - Aug. 4 at Grant Park, is bringing headliners that include SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex and more.
You can see the daily schedules below, from Lollapalooza:
Thursday, Aug. 1
Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Thursday, Aug. 1. (Lollapalooza )
Friday, Aug. 2
Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Friday, Aug. 2.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Four-day, two-day and single-day Lollapalooza tickets are still available on the festival's website here.
More than 170 acts are scheduled to play across eight stages at this year's event.