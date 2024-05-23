Expand / Collapse search

Lollapalooza 2024: Set times, day-to-day schedule released

By Cody King
Published  May 23, 2024 5:33pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Lollapalooza 2024 lineup revealed

Headliners for the four-day summer fest in Chicago's Grant Park include SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex, and Kesha.

CHICAGO - Chicago's infamous four-day summer music festival has officially released its day-to-day schedule. 

This year's event, set for Aug. 1 - Aug. 4 at Grant Park, is bringing headliners that include SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex and more. 

You can see the daily schedules below, from Lollapalooza: 

Thursday, Aug. 1

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Thursday, Aug. 1. (Lollapalooza )

Friday, Aug. 2 

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Friday, Aug. 2.

Saturday, Aug. 3 

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Pictured is the schedule for Lollapalooza on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Four-day, two-day and single-day Lollapalooza tickets are still available on the festival's website here

More than 170 acts are scheduled to play across eight stages at this year's event. 

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2024 day-by-day lineup revealed