Lollapalooza requiring attendees to wear masks in all indoor spaces

Friday was Day 2 of Lollapalooza and massive crowds filled Grant Park once again.

"I got both of my vaccines in April and I don't feel too nervous about being at Lolla right now," said Aidan Lawrence of Park Ridge.

"I'm a little worried, honestly," said Taylor Lattimore of Chicago. "But you can always just pop on a mask. I brought one, too."

On Friday, Lollapalooza tweeted that based on the latest advice from the Chicago Department of Public Health, the festival will require masks in any indoor spaces at Grant Park starting Saturday.

The tweet goes on to say, "we encourage all fans attending the festival to bring a mask as they attend the final two days."

"There is no such thing as a no-risk COVID situation and when you've got that many people, I expect there will be some cases associated with it," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "But I'm confident that we've done everything that we can to have this be in place and where the great majority have gotten vaccinated."

Lolla says the mask requirement includes inside its merchandise store and two small hospitality lounges.

"Time will tell exactly how much COVID we see here," said Dr. Arwady. "We obviously would not have moved ahead if we thought that this was going to be something that was a major super spreader event."