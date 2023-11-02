Lombard Chase Bank robbed at gunpoint, FBI says

A Chase Bank was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Lombard.

Around 12:21 p.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the bank located at 223 E. Roosevelt Road.

The FBI says a male suspect entered the bank, displayed a handgun, and made a verbal demand for cash. He then fled on foot and remains at large.

Suspect in armed bank robbery in Lombard

The suspect was described as a white man of older age, standing about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a thin build, wearing a tan or beige jacket, black beanie-style hat and a blue surgical mask.

The FBI says the suspect may be experiencing a loss of skin pigmentation on his face, like he has the autoimmune disorder vitiligo.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Anonymous tips can be reported at 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated the robbery occurred on Thursday, when it actually happened Wednesday.