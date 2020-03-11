Lombard Elementary District 44 cancels classes due to possible coronavirus exposure

Lombard Elementary District 44 is canceling classes for all eight of its schools Wednesday after learning that someone with coronavirus attended one of their volleyball games last week.

A person who tested positive for coronavirus went to the volleyball game March 4 at Glenn Westlake Middle School, Superintendent Ted Stec said in an email to families.

Stec said that all after-school activities would be shut down moving forward, and that classes would be canceled Wednesday to “conduct enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures by licensed professionals in all eight of our schools.”

“Our decision to close school is above and beyond what is being recommended by health authorities and is not in response to a threat in our community,” Stec said. “We feel it is extremely important that we take all necessary precautions to best protect our students, staff and community members.”

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday, Stec said. Officials plan to make up the missed day using an “emergency day” built into the calendar.

Four schools in Chicago have canceled classes due to concerns about the coronavirus. One of those four, Bernard Zell Anshe Emet School Day School in Lake View, is set to reopen Wednesday.