Several schools in Chicago close in order to clean facilities due to coronavirus fears

While Vaughn High School on the Northwest Side remains closed because of coronavirus concerns, the rest of Chicago Public Schools remain open under a watchful eye.

However, at Resurrection College Prep High School on the Northwest Side, Sister Donna Marie Wolowicki says all 460 female students and dozens of staff were sent home Tuesday morning after the school learned a student's father may have been exposed to coronavirus from a co-worker.

"We notified the parents right away to come and pick up their daughters,” said Sister Donna Marie Wolowicki. “The girls were told and we didn't want them to panic either. So we explained everything to them, sent them home and told them to take tomorrow off as well."

Meanwhile, classes are expected to resume tomorrow at another catholic school, Loyola Academy in Wilmette, after two days of cleaning following another potential exposure.

Vaughn High School in Portage Park remains the only Chicago Public School to be closed over coronavirus concerns, at least for now.

"At the direction of the public health experts at CDPH, there are no plans to close any schools at this time,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson. “Should CDPH provide new guidance, we will be sure to update everybody as soon as possible."

Jackson says multiple students at Vaughn have been tested over the past few days after a teacher's aid contracted the virus while on a cruise. All the tests have been negative.

The district is continuing to put an emphasis on sanitation in every school with additional handwashing soap, disinfecting soap and surface wipes in every school.

"The district is disinfecting high touch areas such as handrails, light switches and doorknobs in all schools on a daily basis,” said Jackson.

CPS says it's also continuing to work on an e-learning program so students can study at home in case there are more closures.

Resurrection College Prep High School should be ready to reopen on Thursday.