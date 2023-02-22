Lombard man charged with DUI after leading police on high-speed chase, crashing truck into house

article

A Lombard man is accused of crashing his truck into a house after leading police on a high-speed chase while under the influence of alcohol.

Thomas Whitlock, 38, faces one count of aggravated DUI with a BAC over .16, one count of aggravated DUI while driving with a license that is revoked or suspended, three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and 14 counts of misdemeanor and petty driving offenses.

At about 8:39 p.m. Sunday, a Villa Park police officer was dispatched to the Jewel grocery store located at 33 E. St. Charles Rd. for a call of a Chevrolet Silverado that was allegedly speeding, prosecutors said.

The officer attempted to stop the truck that was allegedly driven by Whitlock, but the truck fled the scene.

The officer then activated his emergency lights and pursued Whitlock, who reached speeds of up to 69 mph in a 25 mph zone, prosecutors said.

The pursuit continued to Maple Street in Lombard where Whitlock allegedly lost control of the truck and crashed into a residence in the 900 block of East Maple Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

After the crash, Whitlock attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody at that time, prosecutors said.

Authorities searched Whitlock's vehicle and found an open 750 ml bottle of Tito's vodka in the front passenger's seat.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical attention and prosecutors said his BAC was .232.

"It is alleged that following an evening of drinking, Thomas Whitlock made the unwise decision to not only get behind the wheel of a truck, but to also lead police on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood, ultimately crashing his truck into a residence," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This type of dangerous behavior that puts public safety at risk will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law. What I find particularly infuriating is that alcohol-related crashes, such as is alleged in this case, are 100% avoidable. Thankfully, no one in the home or on the streets, was injured or worse."

Whitlock's bail was set at $250,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.