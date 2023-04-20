Lombard man charged with possessing child porn

article

A suburban man was arrested this week on charges of possessing child pornography.

Officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Christoper Long in the 300 block of South Elizabeth Street in Lombard, officials said.

A forensic examination revealed Long had child pornography files saved on his digital electronic devices, officials said.

Long was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held in the DuPage County Jail pending a hearing in bond court.

No further information was immediately available.