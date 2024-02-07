Dog rescued from icy pound by Long Grove firefighters

article

Belle the dog was rescued from her dip in an icy suburban pond on Friday by Long Grove firefighters.

Fire crews were called to a pond in Long Grove on Feb. 2 for reports that someone's dog had fallen into a half-frozen pond.

Belle, a 120-pound pooch, was rescued by first responders and reunited with her family.

To show her thanks, Belle visited the Long Grove Firefighters Local 5145 on Monday.