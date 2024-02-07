Dog rescued from icy pound by Long Grove firefighters
LONG GROVE, Ill. - Belle the dog was rescued from her dip in an icy suburban pond on Friday by Long Grove firefighters.
Fire crews were called to a pond in Long Grove on Feb. 2 for reports that someone's dog had fallen into a half-frozen pond.
Belle, a 120-pound pooch, was rescued by first responders and reunited with her family.
To show her thanks, Belle visited the Long Grove Firefighters Local 5145 on Monday.
