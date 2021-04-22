Long Grove fire: 1 sustains minor injury after fire erupts at home on Cuba Road

article

A fire was reported at a home in the 3100 block of Cuba Road in Long Grove just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say the homeowners were doing some brush burning in the backyard when an ember from that fire likely ignited the roof.

Multiple fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

The homeowner sustained a minor injury when a ladder he was using to extinguish the fire fell on him and injured his forehead, officials said.

Additionally, fire officials do not believe the fire was suspicious.