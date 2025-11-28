Longer wait times possible as Chicago slashes Christkindlmarket capacity

The Brief Chicago has imposed strict new capacity limits on the Christkindlmarket, capping attendance at 1,553 people at a time. Organizers and vendors warn the reductions could threaten the market’s economic viability, increasing wait times and worsening financial strain amid rising costs. The market, which generates about $196 million annually and supports more than 1,700 jobs, will continue operating at Daley Plaza through Dec. 24.



Chicago’s Christkindlmarket will face strict new crowd limits this season under capacity rules issued by the city, officials announced.

What we know:

Chicago’s popular holiday market will now be capped at 1,553 visitors at a time — less than half the COVID-19 pandemic limit of 3,494 people permitted in 2021 with social distancing, according to organizers.

"While we are working to address crowding issues at the Christkindlmarket, this level of restrictions poses an existential threat to the Christkindlmarket and the hundreds of artisans, performers, seasonal workers, and businesses who depend on the visitors it brings to downtown Chicago," organizers said in a statement.

Market officials said the restrictions are expected to lengthen wait times and create financial strain.

Vendors already facing higher tariffs and rising operational costs may feel the impact most, organizers said.

"I travel from Munich every year to sell my honey products and ornaments," said Sabine Korger of Biene’s Honighaus. "With tariffs and now capacity limits, we’ll lose significant income. I’m not sure I can afford to return next year, or even if I will survive this one."

The backstory:

Organizers say the Christkindlmarket generates roughly $196 million in annual economic activity for Chicago, supports more than 1,700 jobs and attracts visitors from around the world.

The market is held in Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington St., near North Dearborn Street. Visitors can find roasted nuts, unique gifts, bratwurst, hot spiced wine and other seasonal offerings.

Operating hours for the market are shared below:

No. 21 – Dec. 24

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Special Opening Hours:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.