Driver blows red light on 95th Street and crashes into another vehicle; bus stop also damaged
CHICAGO - A driver blew a red light in Longwood Manor Wednesday night, leading to a crash involving another vehicle and a bus stop.
At about 11:56 p.m., a female, age unknown, was driving a black sedan in the 9500 block of South Vincennes Avenue when she failed to stop at a red light and struck another black sedan at the intersection, police said.
One of the vehicles then struck a bus stop, breaking the glass.
The occupants of both vehicles sustained minor injuries and were listed in good condition.
Citations were issued accordingly.