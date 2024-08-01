Expand / Collapse search

Driver blows red light on 95th Street and crashes into another vehicle; bus stop also damaged

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 1, 2024 7:27am CDT
Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A driver blew a red light in Longwood Manor Wednesday night, leading to a crash involving another vehicle and a bus stop. 

At about 11:56 p.m., a female, age unknown, was driving a black sedan in the 9500 block of South Vincennes Avenue when she failed to stop at a red light and struck another black sedan at the intersection, police said.

One of the vehicles then struck a bus stop, breaking the glass.

The occupants of both vehicles sustained minor injuries and were listed in good condition.

Citations were issued accordingly. 