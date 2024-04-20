Chicago police issue alert after Loop armed robberies

A pair of armed robberies prompted Chicago police to issue a community alert Saturday in the Loop.

In each incident, four suspects approached victims on the street, pulled out handguns and demanded their belongings, police said. After stealing the victims' possessions, the suspects flee the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The armed robberies happened Tuesday morning at the following times and locations:

Between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 100 block of South Clark Street

At 4:08 a.m. in the 200 block of West Washington Street

The suspects were described as between the ages of 15 and 25, wearing hoodies and black jeans/pants.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.