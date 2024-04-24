Loop armed robbery: Group holds man at gunpoint

A man was robbed at gunpoint by a group of six people Tuesday night in the Loop.

The 23-year-old was approached by five males and a female around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of South State Street, according to police. One of the males pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings. The victim complied, and the suspects ran away northbound on State Street.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.